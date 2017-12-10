Rangers' Jesper Fast: Goal streak extends to three games
Fast scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over New Jersey.
The points stretch his goal and scoring streak to three games (three goals, one assist). Fast has 15 points in 24 games and is on pace to obliterate his previous career mark of 30 points. He may have value in deep formats while he's streaking.
