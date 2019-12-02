Play

Fast (undisclosed) will suit up for Monday's game against Vegas, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Fast will skate alongside Filip Chytil and Brendan Lemieux on the third line. Fortunately, the 6-foot-1 forward did not miss any time after taking a maintenance day and will look to make an impact in Monday's game on his 28th birthday.

