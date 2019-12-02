Rangers' Jesper Fast: Good to go Monday
Fast (undisclosed) will suit up for Monday's game against Vegas, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Fast will skate alongside Filip Chytil and Brendan Lemieux on the third line. Fortunately, the 6-foot-1 forward did not miss any time after taking a maintenance day and will look to make an impact in Monday's game on his 28th birthday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.