Rangers' Jesper Fast: Good to go
Fast (upper body) will be in the lineup Saturday, with the Rangers on the road to face the Predators, Dom Renna of Elite Sports New York reports.
Fast is a key penalty-killing contributor for the Rangers, as he's averaging 1:41 of ice time in that spot this season. He missed the previous five games with his injury, but the shifty 27-year-old winger could be a sneaky value play in daily contests since he's added 11 points (three goals, eight assists) over 26 games and 16 minutes of average ice time.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...