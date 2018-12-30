Fast (upper body) will be in the lineup Saturday, with the Rangers on the road to face the Predators, Dom Renna of Elite Sports New York reports.

Fast is a key penalty-killing contributor for the Rangers, as he's averaging 1:41 of ice time in that spot this season. He missed the previous five games with his injury, but the shifty 27-year-old winger could be a sneaky value play in daily contests since he's added 11 points (three goals, eight assists) over 26 games and 16 minutes of average ice time.