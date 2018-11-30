Rangers' Jesper Fast: Ice time rising
Fast registered a shot and three hits in 17:46 of ice time during Thursday's 3-0 loss to Ottawa.
Fast's ice time total was his highest since Oct. 13, as the Rangers only dressed 11 healthy forwards in this one. Whether it was the injuries or simply an off night, New York's offense had very little jump, so Fast couldn't capitalize on the additional minutes. The hard-working Swede has just nine points in 26 games, but he should pick up the pace once his 2.9 shooting percentage starts to approach Fast's career 11.8 percent mark.
