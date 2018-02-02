Fast's only contributions to the box score in Thursday's 4-0 loss to Toronto were a hit and a minus-2 rating.

The man known as Quickie hasn't had much of an impact recently, totaling just one point in his past 12 games. Fast also has a minus-7 rating in that stretch, and his season mark is now down to plus-2. Despite the recent struggles, the 26-year-old Swede's eight goals in 43 games suggest he should breeze by his 2015-16 carer high of 10 if he can stay healthy.