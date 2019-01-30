Rangers' Jesper Fast: Little impact in 2019
Fast recorded 16:11 TOI and one shot on goal in Tuesday's loss to the Flyers.
Fast failed to post a point for his fourth straight game and now has just three points in 11 games during 2019. The 27-year-old is getting work on the third line but he doesn't register any consistent time with the man advantage. Despite the recent struggles, he could still match last year's total of 33 points.
