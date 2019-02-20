Rangers' Jesper Fast: Little offensive impact in return
Fast (illness) fired a shot on net during 13:01 TOI in Tuesday's win over the Hurricanes.
Fast missed last game after dealing with flu-like symptoms, but he returned to the lineup in his usual third-line role with penalty-kill duties. The 27-year-old is a modest offensive threat with 18 points through 52 games, although he's only directed 67 shots on net.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...