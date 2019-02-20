Fast (illness) fired a shot on net during 13:01 TOI in Tuesday's win over the Hurricanes.

Fast missed last game after dealing with flu-like symptoms, but he returned to the lineup in his usual third-line role with penalty-kill duties. The 27-year-old is a modest offensive threat with 18 points through 52 games, although he's only directed 67 shots on net.

