Fast is dealing with a groin injury that may keep him out for the rest of the season.

Considering that the Rangers have nothing to play for, it seems likely Fast will miss the rest of the year, unless he really feels like pushing himself. That's a shame for fantasy players, as the Swede had 12 points in 12 games before injuring his groin. Don't expect Fast back, which would likely lead to more playing time for Paul Carey.