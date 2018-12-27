Rangers' Jesper Fast: Might be fit to play Saturday
Fast (upper body) could return Saturday against host Nashville, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
This puts Fast slightly ahead of schedule after it was announced that he'd miss 2-to-4 weeks with the injury. If he's unable to play Saturday, then the next road game against the Blues on Monday seems like a reasonable target date for his return.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...