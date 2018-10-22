Rangers' Jesper Fast: Misses scoresheet in fourth straight game
Fast was held pointless during Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.
Fast struggled in the game, registering a minus-2 rating while spending over 16 minutes on the ice. Fast got no power-play time, but he did take two shots in the loss.
