Fast (undisclosed) won't play in Tuesday's Game 3 against the Hurricanes, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Fast is still dealing with the undisclosed injury he suffered during Saturday's Game 1 when he took a huge hit from Carolina's Brady Skjei. The Rangers are facing elimination, so if they're unable to extend the series Tuesday, Fast will finish the campaign having totaled 29 points in 70 contests.