Fast (undisclosed) isn't expected to return to Saturday's Game 1 against the Hurricanes.

Fast took a huge hit from Carolina's Brady Skjei during his first shift of Saturday's contest. The 28-year-old winger was able to stay on the ice initially, but he looked shaky, and lost his check on the Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin in the defensive zone, leading to an early Carolina goal. After the goal, Fast headed to the locker room to undergo further evaluation. If the Swedish winger is forced to miss time, Vinni Lettieri will likely get the first crack at taking his spot in the lineup.