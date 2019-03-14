Fast's point drought hit six games in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Vancouver. He took one shot to go with a minus-1 rating over 16:26 of ice time in the game.

A hard-nosed player who does the dirty work along the boards and in front of the net, Fast hasn't been rewarded much for his hustle of late, having lit the lamp only once since Jan. 10. He's far from the only unproductive member of a Rangers team that's playing out the string after a trade deadline selloff.