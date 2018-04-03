Fast (groin) has been officially ruled out for the remainder of 2017-18, NHL.com reports.

Fast's groin issue completes his season with a career-high 33 points -- 13 goals (also a career-high mark) and 20 assists -- over 71 games played. He remains under wraps with the Rangers through the 2019-20 season and could resume his role as a top-six forward next season. However, Fast's fantasy upside will likely remain limited if he deosn't secure a consistent spot on the power play.