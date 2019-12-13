Fast scored a goal and dished an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

The winger got the Rangers on the board in the second period, and later added a helper on Mika Zibanejad's go-ahead goal in the third. Fast rounded out his stat line with four shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating. The 28-year-old has five goals and seven helpers to go with 49 hits and 34 shots in 30 games this year.