Rangers' Jesper Fast: One of each Thursday
Fast scored a goal and dished an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
The winger got the Rangers on the board in the second period, and later added a helper on Mika Zibanejad's go-ahead goal in the third. Fast rounded out his stat line with four shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating. The 28-year-old has five goals and seven helpers to go with 49 hits and 34 shots in 30 games this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.