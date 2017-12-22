Fast will be sidelined 2-3 weeks after suffering a quadriceps strain against the Devils on Thursday.

Given the length of his expected recovery, Fast is likely just a paperwork submission away from being placed on injured reserve. Prior to getting hurt, the Swede was bogged down in a six-game goal drought, during which he managed a lone assist. The winger's absence will give Boo Nieves another opportunity to try to earn a regular role in the lineup.