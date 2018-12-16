Rangers' Jesper Fast: Out 2-to-4 weeks
Fast has an upper-body injury and will miss 2-to-4 weeks, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Fast was playing well lately with two goals in the last four games while bouncing between the second and third lines. Expect the Rangers to place Fast on injured reserve with his first chance to re-enter the lineup being Dec. 31. The team recalled Boo Nieves to add depth.
