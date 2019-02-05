Rangers' Jesper Fast: Playing through injury
Fast is dealing with an undisclosed injury that will limit his practice time, but is not expected to keep him out of any games, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Fast will essentially be given maintenance days to be excused from practice, but will continue to suit up on game days. Considering the winger is stuck in a nine-game goal drought and has just one assist over the stretch, an argument could certainly be made for shutting him down completely in order to let him get back to 100 percent.
