Fast (quadriceps) garnered an assist against the Sabres in Monday's Winter Classic.

Fast missed just three games after suffering his quad injury. Despite the point, fantasy owners will likely still be concerned regarding the winger's seven-game goal drought which dates back to Dec. 9 versus the Devils. The Swede's minutes have been limited (14:18 per game), which will minimize his opportunities to find the back of the net.

