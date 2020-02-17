Rangers' Jesper Fast: Prominent role as deadline nears
Fast contributed just one blocked shot and one hit over 18:29 of ice time in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Boston.
Fast plays a healthy share of minutes with a middle-six deployment and penalty killing duties, but his offensive upside is limited. Still, the 28-year-old Swede is on pace to top 30 points for the third time in the past five seasons, as he has 24 points through 57 games. The pending unrestricted free agent could be moved at the trade deadline, as his defensively oriented game and occasional offense would fit well with a number of contenders.
