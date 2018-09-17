Rangers' Jesper Fast: Ready for return
Fast (groin) will play in Monday's preseason opener against the Devils, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Fast missed the last three games of last season due to his injury, but an offseason to heal has done him good. He will be looking to built upon a career year where he managed 13 goals and 33 points in 71 games.
