Rangers' Jesper Fast: Records assist in win
Fast tallied an assist Sunday in a 3-1 win over the Sabres.
The second-period helper was Fast's first point since Oct. 23 and moves him to six on the season. The Swedish-born winger also dished out a team-high four hits in this one. Despite the solid performance, he remains largely unneeded in fantasy circles.
