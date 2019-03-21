Rangers' Jesper Fast: Remains day-to-day
Fast missed practice again Thursday and remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
Fast still has some time to recover ahead of Saturday's contest against the Leafs, but the Rangers have little reason to rush him back into action. Even when he does rejoin the lineup, the 27-year-old's fantasy prospects remain low considering he owns just 20 points through 66 games and he doesn't participate on the power play.
