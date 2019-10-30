Rangers' Jesper Fast: Returns to lineup Tuesday
Fast (personal) had one shot on goal and was plus-1 with three hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.
Fast missed Sunday's game due to personal reasons but was back in the lineup Tuesday on New York's third line. The 27-year-old has two goals and three assists in nine games and typically settles in between the 20- to 30-point range.
