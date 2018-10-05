Rangers' Jesper Fast: Scores goal in losing effort
Fast scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.
The Swedish-born forward scored New York's first goal of the game but it wouldn't be enough in the end. Fast is coming off 33 points in 77 games a season ago and should see a bigger role in 2018-19, considering New York has committed to a rebuild and at only 26 years old, Fast can still be a part of the Rangers' future plans.
