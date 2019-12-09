Rangers' Jesper Fast: Scores in blowout win
Fast scored a goal on his lone shot and threw out four hits in Sunday's 5-0 win over Vegas.
Fast scored midway through the second period to give the Rangers a 4-0 lead. It was only his fourth goal of the season, but his second in the last four games. The 28-year-old does his most important work on the defensive side of the game -- he logged a quarter of his minutes shorthanded Monday -- so any offense is a bonus.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.