Fast scored a goal on his lone shot and threw out four hits in Sunday's 5-0 win over Vegas.

Fast scored midway through the second period to give the Rangers a 4-0 lead. It was only his fourth goal of the season, but his second in the last four games. The 28-year-old does his most important work on the defensive side of the game -- he logged a quarter of his minutes shorthanded Monday -- so any offense is a bonus.