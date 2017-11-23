Fast had a pair of markers in a 6-1 blowout of Carolina on Wednesday.

Fast tripled his goal total on the season with his outburst, bringing him to three on the year. Even though he's on pace to beat his career high in points, a breakout hasn't happened this year for the young winger. Perhaps this will be a springboard for him, but it's too early to take a flier on him in most leagues.

