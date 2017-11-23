Rangers' Jesper Fast: Scores twice in rout
Fast had a pair of markers in a 6-1 blowout of Carolina on Wednesday.
Fast tripled his goal total on the season with his outburst, bringing him to three on the year. Even though he's on pace to beat his career high in points, a breakout hasn't happened this year for the young winger. Perhaps this will be a springboard for him, but it's too early to take a flier on him in most leagues.
More News
-
Rangers' Jesper Fast: Records assist Saturday•
-
Rangers' Jesper Fast: Two helpers propel team to win•
-
Rangers' Jesper Fast: Activated for Saturday's match•
-
Rangers' Jesper Fast: Sheds non-contact jersey Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Jesper Fast: Remains on track•
-
Rangers' Jesper Fast: Almost there health-wise•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...