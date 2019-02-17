Fast wasn't present for warmups and won't play in Sunday's game versus the Penguins, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Postreports.

Fast hasn't been a healthy scratch all season, so it's fair to wonder if he's nursing an injury. Fredrik Claesson took his place on the third line during line rushes. If he is indeed injured, Fast will look to recover before Tuesday's game versus the Hurricanes.

