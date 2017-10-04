Rangers' Jesper Fast: Sheds non-contact jersey Wednesday
Fast wore a regular jersey for the first time since undergoing hip surgery in June during Wednesday's practice, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.
Fast still isn't expected to return to the Rangers' lineup until the end of October, but it's definitely encouraging to see he's already been cleared for contact in practice. The 25-year-old winger, who notched 21 points in 68 games last season, will likely take on a bottom-six role once he's ready to return to game action.
