Rangers' Jesper Fast: Should play Tuesday
Coach David Quinn expects Fast (personal) to play in Tuesday's game against the Lightning, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
It appears Fast will miss just one game. It's unsettled where Fast will return to the lineup, but he could slot into the top six, especially if Mike Zibanejad (upper body) is unable to go. Fast has been solid this year with five points over eight games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.