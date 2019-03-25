Rangers' Jesper Fast: Shut down for season
Fast will miss the remainder of the 2018-19 season with an upper-body injury.
With just eight games left in a lost season, the Rangers won't risk Fast's long-term health and instead have decided to shut him down for good. At this point, nothing suggests he won't be ready for training camp next season, as Fast prepares to play out the final year of his contract. He'll finish 2018-19 with 20 points in 66 games.
