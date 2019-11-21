Rangers' Jesper Fast: Skating in prominent role
Fast recorded one shot in 18:06 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Washington.
Fast continues to work as a puck retriever on the top line, though he'll likely shift down the lineup when fellow Swede Mika Zibanejad returns from his upper-body injury. With eight points through 18 games, Fast has a chance to challenge his 2017-18 career high of 33 points
