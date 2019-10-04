Rangers' Jesper Fast: Snags helper on Opening Night
Fast recorded an assist, a blocked shot and two PIM in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Jets.
Fast took an ill-timed holding penalty in the offensive zone with New York nursing a one-goal lead in the final minutes, but he was bailed out by a shorthanded goal from Brendan Smith into an empty net. The Swedish winger's work ethic and professionalism are revered in the locker room, but those attributes only translate to a limited scoring output, which takes Fast off the fantasy radar outside of deeper formats.
