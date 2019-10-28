Coach David Quinn said he's unsure if Fast (personal) would suit up for Tuesday's game against the Lightning, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

There haven't been any reports of why Fast is sitting out, and he could miss a second consecutive game. Fast has earned top-line minutes at times this year, and he's started off productive with five points through eight games. If he sits out, his absence would essentially ensure Kaapo Kakko and Pavel Buchnevich remain as the top-six right wingers.