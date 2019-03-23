Rangers' Jesper Fast: Still hampered by injury
Fast (upper body) will not play Saturday against the Maple Leafs.
While Fast isn't a dynamic offensive contributor for fantasy purposes, the Rangers lose out on a proficient penalty-killer with refined two-way skills whenever he's a no-go. The Swede reportedly will be replaced by a Jets trade-deadline castoff, Brendan Lemieux, in the upcoming contest.
