Fast (thumb) will make his preseason debut in Friday's matchup with New Jersey, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Fast missed the final 10 games of the 2018-19 campaign due to his thumb issue, but still managed to hit the 20-point mark for the fourth straight season. If he can stay healthy, the winger should be capable of getting back to being a 30-plus point producer while featuring primarily as a bottom-six forward.