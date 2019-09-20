Play

Fast (thumb) will make his preseason debut in Friday's matchup with New Jersey, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Fast missed the final 10 games of the 2018-19 campaign due to his thumb issue, but still managed to hit the 20-point mark for the fourth straight season. If he can stay healthy, the winger should be capable of getting back to being a 30-plus point producer while featuring primarily as a bottom-six forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories