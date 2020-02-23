Rangers' Jesper Fast: Three goals in last two games
Fast scored twice in Saturday's 3-2 win over San Jose.
The second stood as the winner. Fast has three goals in his last two games. He has 27 points, including 11 goals, and is closing in on his career mark of 33 points set in 2017-18.
