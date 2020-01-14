Rangers' Jesper Fast: Three-point night in win
Fast scored a goal and added two assists in Monday's 6-2 win over the Islanders.
The 28-year-old rounded out his line with two shots, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. Fast has recorded three points in two of the last four games as he benefits from skating alongside one of the hottest players in the NHL in Artemi Panarin, and the surge has Fast up to eight goals and 21 points in 44 games on the year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.