Fast scored a goal and added two assists in Monday's 6-2 win over the Islanders.

The 28-year-old rounded out his line with two shots, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. Fast has recorded three points in two of the last four games as he benefits from skating alongside one of the hottest players in the NHL in Artemi Panarin, and the surge has Fast up to eight goals and 21 points in 44 games on the year.