Fast carried the offensive load for his team Thursday, scoring two goals and adding an assist in a 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

Fast's assist on Mika Zibanejad's first-period tally helped tie the game 1-1, and he brought his team within one goal in each of the next two frames while never again catching up to the opposition. The hardworking Swede continues to set a good example for his young teammates in what's become a lost season for the Rangers, as he's now built up a seven-game point streak. This was by far his best showing during the streak, as the previous six games had all been one-point efforts.