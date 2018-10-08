Rangers' Jesper Fast: Two assists in loss
Fast tallied two assists in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Hurricanes.
The Swedish-born winger appeared to aggravate his right leg in the second period of Sunday's contest but was able to finish the game, picking up two assists for his efforts. Fast's status will be something to monitor over the coming days but nothing as of now suggests he will miss time.
