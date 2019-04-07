Rangers' Jesper Fast: Underwent surgery
Fast received surgery on his thumb Monday and will face a six-week recovery, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Fast broke his thumb and tore ligaments around the All-Star break, so this surgery was to aid his recovery since it wasn't healing properly. He finished the campaign with 20 points in 66 games. This surgery shouldn't affect Fast's status for next season.
