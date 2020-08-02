Fast (undisclosed) will not suit up for Game 2 against Carolina on Monday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Fast exited Game 1 on Saturday after sustaining a big check by former teammate Brady Skjei in his first shift of the game. Per Rosen, Kaapo Kakko is a candidate to jump into Fast's second-line slot, while Steven Fogarty and Vitali Kravtsov could draw into the lineup to show up Fast's absence.
More News
-
Rangers' Jesper Fast: Not expected to return•
-
Rangers' Jesper Fast: Three goals in last two games•
-
Rangers' Jesper Fast: Prominent role as deadline nears•
-
Rangers' Jesper Fast: Three-point night in win•
-
Rangers' Jesper Fast: Buries Avalanche in assists•
-
Rangers' Jesper Fast: Goal not enough versus Flyers•