Fast (undisclosed) will not suit up for Game 2 against Carolina on Monday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Fast exited Game 1 on Saturday after sustaining a big check by former teammate Brady Skjei in his first shift of the game. Per Rosen, Kaapo Kakko is a candidate to jump into Fast's second-line slot, while Steven Fogarty and Vitali Kravtsov could draw into the lineup to show up Fast's absence.