Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Another 17-goal season
Vesey finished the season with 17 goals and 35 points in 81 games.
Vesey has improved with every season, but his growth has come at a snail's pace. He's now scored 16, 17 and 17 goals in his first three seasons, as well as 27, 28 and 35 points. The 2016 Hobey Baker Award winner as the nation's best collegiate player is just another guy at the NHL level. There's no shame in that, but Vesey's impact will probably remain limited to deeper formats.
