Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Avoids arbitration, inks two-year deal
Vesey agreed to a two-year contract with the Rangers on Tuesday, Jim Cerny of Sporting News reports.
Vesey was thought to be headed for arbitration, but he's since signed a contract with New York. He collected 28 points (17 goals, 11 assists) through 79 games with the Rangers during the 2017-2018 campaign.
