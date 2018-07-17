Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Avoids arbitration, inks two-year deal

Vesey agreed to a two-year contract with the Rangers on Tuesday, Jim Cerny of Sporting News reports.

Vesey was thought to be headed for arbitration, but he's since signed a contract with New York. He collected 28 points (17 goals, 11 assists) through 79 games with the Rangers during the 2017-2018 campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories