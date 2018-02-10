Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Back to business Sunday
Vesey (concussion) will rejoin the lineup Sunday against the Jets.
Vesey has missed three contests due to a concussion suffered against the Predators on Feb. 3, but that streak will come to an end Sunday when he retakes the ice. He's expected to slot in alongside David Desharnais and Jesper Fast on the third line and should retake his spot on the man advantage.
