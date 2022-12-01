Vesey provided a goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win against Ottawa.

Vesey ended a three-game point drought, bringing him up to three goals and eight points in 23 contests this season. He averaged just 11:37 of ice time through his first 15 games of the campaign, but that jumped to 14:28 in seven contests from Nov. 13-28. The 29-year-old forward then logged 15:25 on Wednesday. He had just eight goals and 15 points in 68 games last season, so expectations shouldn't be high, but his increased role does give him an opportunity to contribute more offensively.

More News