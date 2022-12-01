Vesey provided a goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win against Ottawa.

Vesey ended a three-game point drought, bringing him up to three goals and eight points in 23 contests this season. He averaged just 11:37 of ice time through his first 15 games of the campaign, but that jumped to 14:28 in seven contests from Nov. 13-28. The 29-year-old forward then logged 15:25 on Wednesday. He had just eight goals and 15 points in 68 games last season, so expectations shouldn't be high, but his increased role does give him an opportunity to contribute more offensively.