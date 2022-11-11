Vesey scored a goal, drew an assist and registered a plus-3 rating during Thursday's 8-2 victory over the host Red Wings.

After a combined minus-38 rating the previous two seasons with three different organizations, Vesey joined the Rangers to add depth and revive his career. The jury is still out on the 29-year-old left winger. Vesey scored a short-handed goal Thursday, his first in 13 appearances, to close out the Rangers' seven-goal surge over the final two periods. Vesey, who added four shots and two hits Thursday, recorded his first multi-point game since registering a goal and an assist against the Blue Jackets on Jan. 8.