Vesey recorded two assists in a 6-2 victory over Carolina on Saturday.

Vesey has nine goals and 20 points in 52 contests this season. He's been a decent offensive contributor lately with two goal and five points in his last seven outings. Vesey entered Saturday's action averaging just 13:57 of ice time this season, but the 29-year-old did log 16:28 of ice time per game over five contests from Jan. 25-Feb. 10, and he got 16:03 versus Carolina. That recent increase in responsibilities makes Vesey worth monitoring.