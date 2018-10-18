Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Delivers on man advantage

Vesey delivered a power-play goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime road loss to the Capitals.

Vesey was simply at the right place at the right time on this goal. A Neal Pionk shot that had virtually no chance of going in actually changed direction and fell right into the lap of Vesey, who swept the puck into the cage for his third goal on the season. This snapped a three-game point drought for the third-year winger, but it hasn't been for a lack of effort, as Vesey had six shots on goal in the previous game against the Avalanche.