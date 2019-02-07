Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Earns assist

Vesey tallied a helper against the Bruins on Wednesday.

Vesey ended a six-game pointless streak with his tally and is just three points shy of matching his career-high 28 from last year. A highly-touted prospect coming out of Harvard University, the 25-year-old has hit the 25-point mark in each of his three seasons in the NHL, but he hasn't managed to make the turn from solid depth scorer to top-end offensive weapon.